The accolade comes from Small Business Saturday, a campaign which rolls into York today (Wed) and will also see small businesses running promotions on Saturday December 2.

Cool Crutches and Sticks was co-founded in Cheltenham in 2006 by Amelia Peckham and her mum Clare Braddel after Amelia suffered a life-changing quad biking accident aged 19, the previous year.

Amelia developed a spinal cord injury that left her partially paralysed from the waist down and she feared she would never walk again.

Using NHS crutches proved painful, leading her to create crutches that were lightweight, colourful and stylish.

The family relocated to the Harrogate area in 2017 and Cool Crutches and Sticks has grown into a successful online business that sells crutches and walking sticks in a range of designs and colours.

Its products have been used by celebrities including Amada Holden, Eamon Holmes, Olly Murs, Jonny Bairstow, Frank Dettori and Dame Prue Leith.

Earlier this year, the company was one of 12 finalists in National Women’s Enterprise Week, a UK-wide celebration of female-led businesses.

Now, the company based on Fountains Road, Harrogate, is one of 100 firms highlighted by Small Business Saturday for Amelia’s entrepreneurial spirit in creating the company to solve a personal need and developing it into a flourishing enterprise that prioritises both functionality and style for mobility aids.

Since Amelia ran the business full-time since 2021, it has enjoyed ‘whirlwind’ growth and now employs six, with two taken on in the past 3 months, with further expansion planned as it moves into supplying private hospitals, clinics and shops.

As with Lyndsey Watterson of York, whose customers for her Neo Walk sticks and canes include Hollywood celebrities, as the Press reported this week, Amelia sees her devices as transforming walking aids as glasses have done so in recent decades.

Having walking sticks and crutches that look good, give people their confidence and independence again.

Amelia said: “I’m walking proof you can live a full, active and happy life on mobility aids - you just need the right ones!

“Our crutches genuinely changed my life and are the sole reason I can walk. Our mission has always been to make that same reality an option for as many people as possible.”

Cool Crutches and Sticks will be taking part in events leading up to Small Business Saturday on December 2. The campaign, which includes online promotion of the business today, highlights the importance of small businesses and encourages the public to support local firms.

Amelia is also set to visit the House of Lords on November 27 to advocate for the inclusion and recognition of disabled entrepreneurs. Her goal is to shine a light on the growing contribution of disabled founders to the business community, demonstrating excellence in entrepreneurship.

Amelia added: “This acknowledgement by SmallBiz100 is incredibly affirming. As a female-founded family business that started as a result of personal experience, we know the impact community has on the survival and growth of small businesses so having support from Small Business Saturday is incredible.

“Being included in such a positive initiative that celebrates diverse entrepreneurship at its finest is absolutely fantastic for us as founders, our team and our business too!”

Small Business Saturday UK Director Michelle Ovens CBE said: “The SmallBiz100 showcases the best of Britain’s entrepreneurial spirit, and Cool Crutches and Sticks is a prime example of the ingenuity and resilience found within our small business sector.”

For details of the company go to: www.coolcrutches.com and www.notonthehighstreet.com