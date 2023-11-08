A MAN wanted in connection with a burglary in North Yorkshire has been arrested.
As The Press reported last month, Andrew Pickering, 36, was wanted following a burglary in the Scarborough area earlier this year.
Last month North Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information about him and he has now been arrested and is in custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article