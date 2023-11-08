North Yorkshire Police say that they've received reports of a man loitering near properties and looking through people's windows in Greenfield Drive, Barlby.

A spokesperson for the police said: "The suspect is described as white, with dark hair and a beard and aged around 20 to 30 years old."

Police say it happened on November 3 between 10.15pm and 10.30pm, November 4 between 11.15pm and midnight and November 7 between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

Officers are appealing to residents in the area who have private CCTV or doorbell video to check their footage for any people passing by that match the description of the man at the relevant time.

They are also asking anyone who has any other information about similar incidents in the area to contact them.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: jasmine.woolley@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 678 Jasmine Woolley. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230211397.