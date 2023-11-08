TransPennine Express (TPE) - whose services run from York to cities including Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool, and to Malton and Scarborough – will introduce a new timetable on Sunday, December 10.

The operator says service cuts and amendments in the new schedule will result in changes to train times for some customers.

As The Press reported, the firm previously said it would cut services during off peak hours - including between Leeds and Manchester – after the December timetable change.

Kathryn O’Brien, TPE’s customer service and operations director, said the changes are being introduced to help the trains run on time.

“We are planning to make some temporary reductions and small changes to our current timetable next month and are encouraging customers to check their journeys taking place from 10 December onwards,” she said.

“Our number one focus is restoring a reliable and punctual service for customers and December 2023 provides us with a great opportunity do this.”

Ms O’Brien added: “To do this, there will be some temporary reductions to the timetable between the north west and north east of England from December 2023.

“These small temporary changes are a step forward in addressing some of the issues that have impacted on our reliability, and ultimately delivering a more stable and resilient service for customers.

“We will, of course, keep this under constant review, and aim to return services as part of the December 2024 timetable change or sooner if possible.”

TPE was brought under government control earlier this year after months of disruption for passengers.

Passengers can check journeys and view services valid from the December 2023 timetable change via: https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/