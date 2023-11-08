POLICE are trying to catch a wanted man and are asking the public to report any sightings.
Humberside Police say 25-year-old Harvey Collier who is wanted on prison recall in East Yorkshire.
A service spokesman said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to find him.
“If you have seen Harvey, or have any info that may help us locate him, please call 101 quoting crime ref 23*151990.”
