Police in Scarborough say they were called to Scarborough Library on Vernon Road on Sunday (November 5) following a report of a man throwing things at the windows.

A police spokesman said: “At about 10.50pm, officers from Scarborough’s Response team two and Neighbourhood Policing Team six attended. The suspect initially ran from officers but was swiftly detained.

“Following information from other witnesses, two other premises were found to have damage to their windows and the suspect was promptly arrested for three offences of criminal damage.

“If you saw the suspect attacking shop windows in the town centre, and you haven’t already provided your details to us, please contact 101 and provide the reference number 12230210782.

“The suspect, an 18-year-old man from the local area has been released under investigation.”