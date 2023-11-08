Parents of children who travel from York to Tadcaster Grammar School will be asked to give their views on how removing transport options for children will affect them.

Currently, four coaches carrying 225 children travel from York to Tadcaster Grammar School between Mondays and Fridays.

On Tuesday, November 7, the executive member for education Cllr Bob Webb decided to put the decision through a consultation period.

Barbara Mands, head of education support services at the City of York Council, said: “This concerns a legacy provision of free transport to a non-York school.

“It does not affect SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) eligibility or pupils who are currently receiving this service.”

Pupils who would start at Tadcaster Grammar School from September 2025 would be the first cohort to be affected if the changes are enacted.

Ms Mands added: “Savings…that relate directly to discretionary transport are £49,000 and alongside a saving of £250,000 for contract efficiencies.

“The current contract for Tadcaster Grammar School is delivered by York Pullman at a cost of £184,000 per annum and this contract is due to expire in August 2024.”

Noting the potential negative impact of the proposed change, Ms Mands said that if the transport is taken away it “may not always result in children attending a first preference school and there may be a need for additional capital funding to create new places".

Cllr Webb said: “It’s a real shame that we’re having to look at things like this but austerity has not vanished, it’s only got worse.

“And as an authority, we need to find £10 million every year in savings and this is only a small part of that but it sadly seems that it is something we need to look at.”

Cllr Bob Webb

The consultation will be published in November and open online for 28 working days during term time.

Feedback will be returned to the executive member to make a final decision.