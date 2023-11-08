Plucky representatives of the Bridlington Veterans Coffee Morning group have posed naked for a charity calendar, raising over £3,500 for Parkinson’s UK.

The group were inspired to undress as two of them are living with the neurological condition.

Mike Rubery, the group’s Mr October, shared the thinking behind ‘Privates on Parade’.

He said: “The calendar was my wife’s idea.

“Two of our group – Ray Francis MBE and Roy Muckart – have Parkinson’s, and we decided Parkinson’s UK was a charity we’d like to support.

“Ray was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s and posed as Mr December to prove that although it can be debilitating, you can still be an active part of the community.”

Another fantastic day of sales for Privates on Parade calendar in aid of #ParkinsonUK the #Bridlington #ArmedForces Veterans have now raised over £2.2K and counting. Thanks to everyone that's supported us only around 50 copies of the original 500 remain. 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/BIAKGh3Ue1 — Bridlington Veterans (@brid_veterans) October 13, 2023

Mr Francis, who served with the Royal Signals for 23 years, said: “The veterans clubs have given me a reason to get up in the morning and something to look forward to each week.

“I fully recommend any veteran to come to the coffee mornings and the breakfast club.

“It’s great banter and you make lots of new friends.”

The photographs were taken by Ian Ellis at the Victoria Mill Tea Rooms in Bridlington.

Owners Maxine and Russ support the group every Thursday and throughout the year.

Mike Rubery added: “The fun and laughter we had planning the shots was worth the effort alone.

“Funding from local businesses and support from the community has been phenomenal, too.

“We hope everyone enjoys having a giggle at our exploits.”

Around 153,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s, including 11,000 across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Parkinson's UK is the leading charity supporting those with the condition.

Its mission is to find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson's through pioneering research, information, support and campaigning.