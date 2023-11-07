The incident on October 31 happened on Pasture Lane, York.

A Phoenix Trailer, STIL chainsaw, and STIL hedge trimmer were stolen.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who has any information or whereabouts of the trailer, as well as anyone who's been offered power tools in a way that's aroused suspicion.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email: IET@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230210360.