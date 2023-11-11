The annual week is a national awareness event that runs from Monday, November 13, to Sunday, November 19.

For the week, North Yorkshire libraries will work with public health colleagues and other partners to showcase the support they offer, as well as hosting events throughout the week.

Local events and activities during Self-Care Week include:

Monday, November 13:

NHS Talking Therapies drop-in information sessions will take place at Harrogate and Knaresborough libraries on the morning and afternoon respectively.

A Health Roadshow takes place at Selby library between 10am and 1pm where 12 local and countywide agencies will share their services.

Tuesday, November 14:

A Happy Day event at Malton library will promote wellbeing in all its forms.

From 10am to 1pm join Sarah Banks, author of best-selling Wild Guide North-East England, and Richard Bowman from 2pm to 4pm for gardening activities.

Thursday, November 16:

Pickering library holds a Health Roadshow between 10.30am and 12.30pm with Healthwatch North Yorkshire, Dementia Care, Living Well and Age UK.

There are also events with RNIB, MIND, and Carer’s Resource at local libraries throughout the week. To find out more about what is happening during Self-Care Week, visit your local library or check its Facebook page.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: "Public libraries are gateways to good health and wellbeing, and Self-Care Week gives libraries the opportunity to promote efficient use of the NHS by signposting people to reliable health information.

"Our libraries have joined up with the public health service, charities, organisations and artists to host a range of events to help people to look after their mind and body."