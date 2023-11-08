Network Rail have written to residents living close to the Eastcoast mainline north of York warning them of disruption from Christmas Eve through to December 27 from 10.30pm - 5.30am 24 hours a day and then on Sundays on every weekend throughout January and February from 12.15am-8am.

They say it's part of something called the York Capacity Project and will mean building a new line between York station and Skelton junction they want to install new foundations for the overhead electrified line structures for the new railway line.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: "We are sorry in advance for any disruption this may cause. However the work is essential, and the team need to undertake the work at night as it is the safest time to access the railway, due to the low numbers of trains that run overnight.

"The nature of our work often means some disturbance is unavoidable.

"The team is aware that they are working close to houses and they will try to minimise unnecessary disruption as much as possible."