North Yorkshire Police say it happened at a toilet block which is near to the Clock Café in Station Avenue at The Spa in Scarborough.

It happened on the night of Wednesday (October 18) into Thursday (October 19).

A police spokesman said: "Five doors, toilet roll holders and drainage pipes were damaged at a new toilet block which has cost £600 to repair.

"We are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A group of teenagers were seen acting suspiciously in the area and officers are appealing for any information which would help identify them.

"The group is described as two boys and one girl who are in their early teens. One of the boys had bright orange trainers on.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email asa.donovan@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Asa Donovan."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230198906.