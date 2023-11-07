However, it is still pressing ahead with plans for a £10 million warehouse expansion at its headquarters.

Shoe supplier Pavers says the axing of the offices, which promised a range of environmental features, are due to uncertainty over when its plans can be delivered and an urgent need for office space, forcing it to look elsewhere in York.

Earlier this year, the company resubmitted two planning applications to the City of York Council to expand their existing Distribution & Logistics Centre and Office accommodation at Northminster Business Park.

The plans were initially submitted last year but were put on hold after the Distribution and Logistics Centre application was refused by City of York Council’s Planning Committee in November 2022.

At the time, Pavers repeated earlier threats that should it not be able to expand on the single site, the extra costs this would impose on the business might force it to relocate elsewhere.

The economic impact, including the loss of hundreds of jobs from a well-respected employer, known for many charitable activities led to a cross-party campaign from business group and politicians to support their latest applications.

Supporters included York Outer Conservative MP Julian Sturdy, his Labour Party candidate rival Luke Charters and the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce.

In an update on its plans today, Pavers have confirmed their existing office space at its Headquarters continues to operate at capacity with a reliance on temporary accommodation at the site.

A statement explained: “Due to the uncertainty on when, or if, their plans could be delivered and in the context of their urgent need for suitable office accommodation, Pavers have decided to withdraw their application related to the office expansion at the front of Catherine House.

“Instead, they are exploring alternative office accommodation in York that complement the immediate needs of the business.

“This approach allows Pavers to address its immediate and short-term future needs for increased office space, as well as providing the scope and flexibility to review its long-term office requirements once an outcome has been determined on the Distribution and Logistics application.”

Despite the previous threats to potentially leave York, the family-run business established over 50 years ago, added: “Pavers looks forward to investing in its future in York, with the interim office space and proposed expansion plans for the existing Distribution and Logistics Centre expected to bring an additional 130 skilled jobs to the city.

“The proposals for the Distribution and Logistics Centre are expected to be heard by City of York Council in the coming months.”

When the original plans were announced last summer Managing director Jason Paver commented: “The proposed office and warehouse developments are essential to enable the continued success and growth of an established family-owned-and-run York[1]based business. They will enable the Company to fulfil its future growth potential whilst ensuring its resource deployment is productive, efficient, and sustainable.”