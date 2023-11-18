Snow place like home (Image: Lucy Pittaway)

Home is where the heart is, especially during the winter season. Picture a chilly evening, a crackling fire, and the company of your loved ones. This heartwarming artwork captures the essence of this cosy feeling. With a blend of vivid colours and an imaginative touch, Lucy Pittaway transports you to a world where there truly is no place like home.

Winter Woolies

Winter Woolies (Image: Lucy Pittaway)

As the sun dips below the horizon, a golden glow bathes the snowy landscape. Enter a charming scene where a hapless snowman finds himself without his winter clothing. It appears that two mischievous sheep have 'borrowed' his cosy woollens and are now sporting fleecy coats of their own. Lucy Pittaway's art breathes life into this delightful tale, making it a charming addition to any Christmas decor.

Christmas Gifts

These two originals are not the only way to enjoy Lucy Pittaway's Christmas magic. Both "Winter Woolies" and "There's Snow Place Like Home" are available in prints and canvases of various sizes. What's more, the festive designs have been transformed into two Christmas cushions that will add a touch of seasonal spirit to any home. You can also spread the joy with a Christmas card, available as a pack of 10, with five cards in each pack of the two newly designed art pieces.

As the head of marketing at Lucy Pittaway Ltd, Chris Bradley, said: “we are excited to share these uplifting creations with our customers. These Christmas-themed artworks are more than just decorations; they reflect the spirit, joy, and laughter that this time of year brings”.

Whether you're a winter scene lover, an outdoor enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the magic of Christmas, Lucy Pittaway's Christmas art pieces will make a great addition to any Christmas. They capture the spirit of the season and are sure to bring smiles to the faces of visitors to your home.