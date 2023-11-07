People in York got a surprise today (Tuesday, November 7) when a swan landed in the city centre.
A witness on the scene said the bird landed outside Marks & Spencer in Parliament Street.
They said the bird caused a flap with pedestrians, with a passer-by noting: “It’s a bit off course isn’t it?”
Another said: “It’s incredible.”
York Bid Street Rangers tried to guide the bird towards the River Foss next to the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.
But the witness said the animal “didn’t like” the traffic in Parliament Street and Piccadilly so made a U-turn up High Ousegate.
They said the rangers were trying to guide the bird towards water but it seemed “perfectly relaxed”.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel