A witness on the scene said the bird landed outside Marks & Spencer in Parliament Street.

They said the bird caused a flap with pedestrians, with a passer-by noting: “It’s a bit off course isn’t it?”

Another said: “It’s incredible.”

York Bid Street Rangers tried to guide the bird towards the River Foss next to the Merchant Adventurers’ Hall.

But the witness said the animal “didn’t like” the traffic in Parliament Street and Piccadilly so made a U-turn up High Ousegate.

They said the rangers were trying to guide the bird towards water but it seemed “perfectly relaxed”.