The group will meet outside the Punch Bowl in Stonegate from 10am and walk to Memorial Gardens

The march takes place prior to the arrival of the Civic Party for the formal remembrance service.

This year Martin Rowley BEM, vice chair of the York branch of the Royal British Legion, will lead the parade.

Organisers have invited veterans who live in and around York to join the march.

They say participants do not need to be a member of the Royal British Legion or any other local veteran’s association.

“If you have served one day in uniform and received a service number, then you are classed as a veteran,” they add.

Martin Rowley said: “In the last few years we have notice many individuals dressed in their service beret and wearing their medals, who simply sine the route.

“We would encourage you to come and join the parade, this is a privilege that is afforded to us by the city of York, and we want you all to be involved.”

For more information about the parade email the York British Legion branch at: trblyork@hotmail.co.uk or call Martin on 07837 935968.