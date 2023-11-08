Amii Hardie told The Press the break-in happened in the early hours of the morning on Thursday, November 2, at the yard in the village of Claxton, between York and Malton.

The 33-year-old said the thieves made off with items including two trailers, 78 saddle bags, bridles, badges, scrap metal and horse food.

Horse blankets stolen from the yard in Claxton (Image: Amii Hardie)

North Yorkshire Police said the suspects remain at large and the force is investigating the incident.

Mrs Hardie is the wife of professional jockey Cam Hardie and said the impact of the incident has left her not wanting to return to the yard to ride her horses.

“They’ve taken everything,” she told The Press.

Items that have been stolen from the yard in Claxton (Image: Amii Hardie)

“It’s financial – that’s years and years’ worth of hard work and saving.

“I don’t want to go up there; I’ve got nothing left.”

Ms Hardie added that other thefts have been happening in the area which have also been reported to the police.

A saddle that has been stolen from the yard in Claxton (Image: Amii Hardie)

Speaking on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Hardie appealed to the public to look out for the stolen items.

The post has been viewed more than 340,000 times.

“Saddles, bridles, rugs, even feed and bedding (have been) taken (we're) left only with the rugs on the horses' backs. Absolutely gutted - all our hard work just to be taken away from us,” it reads.

A saddle that has been stolen from the yard in Claxton (Image: Amii Hardie)

“I have absolutely nothing left. Absolutely heartbroken,” the post continues.

North Yorkshire Police said the incident was reported to the force on Thursday, November 2, and officers are carrying out “extensive inquiries” to find those responsible.

They urged anyone with information about the break-in to contact the force.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Tens of thousands of pounds worth of equipment was stolen including saddles, bridles, horse rugs, riding hats, boots, a horse-box trailer and a flatbed trailer.

A horse bridle that has been stolen from the yard in Claxton (Image: Amii Hardie)

“Some of the items were distinctive in design and officers are advising anyone buying second-hand equestrian equipment to be on their guard and report any suspicious sales of such items.

“Officers are carrying out extensive inquiries and ask anyone who has seen any suspicious vehicles in the area, particularly any towing trailers in the early hours of the morning, to contact them if they have not already done so.

"Please call 101 and pass information for incident 12230208203.

“They also advise the public to please be vigilant and report any suspicious vehicles and people in your area, particularly in remote rural areas, to the police by calling 101 or, if you see a crime in progress, call 999.”