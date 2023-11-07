As The Press reported last night (November 6), the crash happened on the A61 between Harrogate and Killinghall at the junction with Knox Mill Lane at about 5.50pm and involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.

A police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a man in his 90s, had just alighted from a bus. He currently remains in a serious condition in hospital.

"The Ford Fiesta was travelling northbound on the A61 in the direction of Killinghall. The driver is helping officers with their investigation.

"The road was closed for several hours to allow investigation work to take place. It re-opened at 1.45am today (November 7).

"Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw either the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so."

Please email MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or phone 101, quoting reference number 12230211344.