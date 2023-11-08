On Monday night (November 6), Ripon's Hornblower, Allison Clark was invited to "call the watch" over the River Thames in London.

The nightly ritual of the Ripon Hornblower, first began to warn locals that the Vikings, or Northmen were coming, it began in 886AD.

This is the first time in the 1,000 year tradition that the Ripon Hornblower has been invited to do this.

As The Press previously reported, Allison Clark is Ripon's first female Hornblower, she said: "I never imagined when I took the role that I would be on the Thames next to the Tower of London."

The invitation came ahead of the World Travel Market, an event running from November 6-8 where tourism boards from across the world come to promote themselves.

North Yorkshire Council and Visit York are at the event, hoping to get the world 'All Aboard for Yorkshire'.