York and North Yorkshire councils are celebrating adults in education for lifelong learning week.

The learning week is a national event that celebrates adult learners.

North Yorkshire Council’s Adult Learning Service and City of York Council’s York Learning mark the occasion.

Both councils offer a range of adult courses designed to develop transferable skills and experience in York and North Yorkshire.

One of the beneficiaries of the service is Ron Bould, 69, who joined the beginners' oil painting course with York Learning.

Unfortunately, Ron's painting was halted by the pandemic and his recovery from cancer.

But now he has returned to learning, he said: "When I was in a position to paint again, the work I completed acted as a catharsis, helping me through a very difficult period in my life.

"I was encouraged to exhibit my work at City Screen Picturehouse in York.

"Even now I find the classes of great benefit. They provide an environment which spurs me on to create.

"There is a strong bond between the class, a working cohesion which I find helps me enormously."

City of York Council’s executive member for health, wellbeing and adult social care, Cllr Jo Coles, said: "Ron’s paintings at City Screen are testimony that learning shouldn’t stop at 18.

"That’s why our adult learning strategy offers everyone the chance to learn new skills, take up a hobby or gain qualifications, with courses available online and in communities across the city."

Anyone who would like to find out more about adult learning courses can follow the link here, for York. For information about adult learning in North Yorkshire, follow the link here.