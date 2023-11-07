Minster Gates, next to York Minster, is the latest street to have the permanent protective measures installed.

Black fixed bollards have been installed at the Minster Yard end of the street in place of previous bollards.

The bollards in Minster Gates (Image: Dylan Connell)

A City of York Council spokesperson previously told The Press that existing bollards would be replaced by ones of a higher security rating.

As The Press reported, the work in Minster Gates was delayed due to complex pipe and cable work in the street, the council said.

During the work the entrance to Minster Yard from Minster Gates was closed.

Bollards have been installed across York under the council’s hostile vehicle mitigation scheme, first introduced by the former Liberal Democrat-Green administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

Work is underway to install bollards in Colliergate, at the junction of Pavement and Parliament Street outside All Saints Church and in St Andrewgate.

The measures have already been installed in Lendal, High Petergate, Shambles, Spurriergate and Goodramgate.

The council says it is continuing to work with York BID and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to signposting pedestrian routes into the affected streets and is offering a shopping promotion to support businesses affected by the ongoing work.