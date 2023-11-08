York Mind has introduced its first-ever ‘Mental Elf’ five kilometre event, taking place on December 3 at Knavesmire at noon.

A spokesperson for charity said: “The event will see participants dressed up as elves for a day filled with joy, wellness, and community spirit, all while raising funds for better mental health in York.”

The event has a festive flavour (Image: York Mind)

The charity said one in four people in England will experience some form of mental health problem during their lifetime.

York Mind is an independent, local mental health charity which relies on the support of the local community to continue providing life-changing services for people in and around York.

Although the event starts at 12pm, York Mind has encouraged all participants to arrive by 11am to allow time for pre-run admin and to take place in warm-up activities.

The charity needs helpers for the day and the spokesperson added: “The success of the Mental Elf 5km event depends on the incredible support of volunteers.

“York Mind invite compassionate individuals who are eager to make a difference in the community on this uplifting day.”

The charity is also seeking contributions from local businesses and individuals to include in the event’s goody bags and there are also sponsorship slots available for organisations that wish to support a worthy cause.

For more information about the event, including how to register or volunteer, visit www.yorkmind.org.uk/get-involved/fundraising/take-on-an-active-challenge/mental-elf