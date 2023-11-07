Stephanie Myers from Gypsey Road, Bridlington, was ordered to pay a total of£369.26, and Daniel Davies of St Quintin Park, Brandesburton, was ordered to pay a total of £211.98 after fly-tipping was found in Bridlington and Brandesburton.

Both cases were brought by East Riding of Yorkshire Council and took place at Beverley Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (November 1).

Bridlington Household waste including a large sofa, a television and cardboard were found piled up on a path outside a house in Gypsey Road, Bridlington, by streetscene enforcement officers from the council on January 12 this year.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras.

Myers pleaded guilty to the illegal depositing of waste at the site.

She was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £201.26 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

A heavy builders’ sack filled with rubble was found dumped in the middle of a car park for houses in St Quintin Park, Brandesburton, on February 10 this year by the council’s housing team. Davies pleaded guilty to the illegal disposal of waste at the site when he attended court.

He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £43.98 costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

The court heard the car park was for communal housing and was shared by multiple residents.

The housing team noticed drag marks from the back garden of Davies’ home.

Davies said the car park was his and could deposit the rubbish there, but he was informed the car park belongs to the council and not the residents, meaning that no person can leave waste there.

Residents in the East Riding are reminded they are responsible for disposing of their own waste properly and legally by using household bins or taking larger items of waste to local household waste recycling sites.

For larger loads people can use the council’s own bulky waste collection service or hire a licensed waste carrier to take the rubbish away.

Carl Skelton, the council’s acting director of streetscene services, said: “These people could have easily disposed of these items using the proper disposal schemes already in place, but instead they decided to fly-tip them, and ended up in court.

“We will continue to investigate every incident reported to us and always take action when we can.”

Anyone caught fly-tipping could be ordered to pay a £400 fixed penalty notice or the case could be taken to court, where they face an unlimited fine or even imprisonment.

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939, or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

For guidance on how to check if a person is a licensed registered waste carrier visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping