North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly after 7pm last night (November 6) after reports of a crash in Springfield Road, Boroughbridge.

A service spokesman said: “Crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

“A man was trapped under the vehicle and released by crews using stabilising gear and crew power.

“Crews provided first aid until arrival of Air Ambulance, who transported the man to hospital suffering a leg injury. Crews used stabilising gear, IEC and first aid kit and bolt croppers.”