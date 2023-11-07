A PEDESTRIAN has been trapped under a car after a crash in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at shortly after 7pm last night (November 6) after reports of a crash in Springfield Road, Boroughbridge.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Boroughbridge and Knaresborough responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian.
“A man was trapped under the vehicle and released by crews using stabilising gear and crew power.
“Crews provided first aid until arrival of Air Ambulance, who transported the man to hospital suffering a leg injury. Crews used stabilising gear, IEC and first aid kit and bolt croppers.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article