Humberside Police say they were called to Hook Pasture Lane in Goole on Sunday (November 5) at about 8am, when three men were seen on private farmland with three dogs, by a resident. It is believed that one of the men then set a dog onto a hare.

Following an on-foot chase, with use of the drone and supported by Farm Watch volunteers, officers arrested three men on suspicion of trespass on a railway nearby.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs and of being equipped in searching for hares with dog and trespassing with intent to search for hares with dogs.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of hunting a wild mammal with dogs.

A 24- year old man was arrested on suspicion of being equipped in searching for hares with dog and trespassing with intent to search for hares with dogs.

They have since been released on bail with conditions not to enter Humberside whilst our enquiries continue.

As a result of the incident, a vehicle, mobile phones, thermal scope and video recorder have been seized as suspected used in the commission of offences.

Sergeant Kev Jones from our Rural Task Force said: “For most, harvest is now complete and the last of the crops have now been brought in meaning stubble fields leave little protection for brown hares.

“This is now the time of year where we see visiting criminals come to our area to hunt hares with dogs, a barbaric ‘sport’ known as hare coursing.

“We want you to report any suspicious activity to us, particularly in the early hours of the morning if you suspect hare coursing is in progress. By letting us know as it is happening we can catch offenders in the act.

“For more information on how to sign up for your local Farm Watch, or to request a rural crime prevention visit to discuss any issues or concerns with regards rural, wildlife or heritage crime please email RTF@humberside.pnn.police.uk or visit Humberside Police Website www.humberside.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rc/rural-crime/”