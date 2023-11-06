A CRASH has closed a major road in North Yorkshire.
The county’s police force are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A61 between Harrogate and Killinghall.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The A61 is currently closed between the New Park roundabout in Harrogate and the junction with Otley Road in Killinghall.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article