North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.06am today (November 6) after a crash in Huntington Road, York.

Fire crews at the scene administrated first aid and oxygen to a woman in one of the vehicles who had neck pain.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Crews stabilised the vehicle and applied the patient with a neck collar before they self extricated.

"Patient later self presented to A&E for follow up care."