A WOMAN needed hospital treatment after crash in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 11.06am today (November 6) after a crash in Huntington Road, York.
Fire crews at the scene administrated first aid and oxygen to a woman in one of the vehicles who had neck pain.
A spokesperson for the service said: "Crews stabilised the vehicle and applied the patient with a neck collar before they self extricated.
"Patient later self presented to A&E for follow up care."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article