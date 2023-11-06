The county's police say they are investigating damage to a church and the theft of money from the donation box at St Mary's Church, Sandsend near Whitby.

They say the break-in also involved damage to the church’s interior as well as the cash being taken.

The incident happened between 3pm and 5pm on September, 26

Police are keen to trace a man pictured by CCTV.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email craig.martin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC836 Martin.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230182795 when passing on information.