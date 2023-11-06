A THIEF has targeted a church in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say they are investigating damage to a church and the theft of money from the donation box at St Mary's Church, Sandsend near Whitby.
They say the break-in also involved damage to the church’s interior as well as the cash being taken.
The incident happened between 3pm and 5pm on September, 26
Police are keen to trace a man pictured by CCTV.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email craig.martin@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC836 Martin.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230182795 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article