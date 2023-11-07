Greene King is looking for someone to take the reins of the Deramore Arms in Heslington.

The search comes as it already is seeking for a tenant for the Knavesmire, which the Press reported on last week.

The Deramore in Main Street has had an unsettled time in recent years, with it re-opening earlier this year, before closing again.

Even before the pandemic and its damaging lockdowns, the pub experienced difficulties, with former leaseholders Ed Mason and Pete Atkinson handing the keys over to Green King in August 2016 saying pub was not financially viable. New tenants were found the following Spring.

However, the pub was popular, with TripAdvisor giving it four stars out of five and ranking it 204 out of 564 restaurants in York.

The last review from August, following a July visit said the Deramore “never disappoints” and is a “lovely, welcoming pub.”

The pub is a tenanted pub, meaning while Greene King owns the pub building, it is let out to an independent pub operator who runs it as their own business on a self-employed basis.

A spokesperson for the Deramore in Heslington said: “The Deramore is temporarily closed whilst we seek a new partner to take over the running of the business. We look forward to re-opening this great community pub in due course.”

Greene King is promoting the venue as “a short term opportunity” adding you can be “Inn for Christmas.”

It said: “The Deramore, in Heslington is a predominantly wet lead pub trading at a 60/40 split in favour of drink, but does have a strong food offer. The pub benefits from a fully equipped catering kitchen, and an outbuilding that can house a pizza oven in the summer months.

“The Deramore is an important asset to this affluent village, which now a part of the city of York and is just a stones throw from the main university campus. As you might expect, the pub is popular with local residents and students and it is critical that the new operator is able to balance both completely different customer bases.”

Would be tenants can take over the pub for an entry cost of £13,400 and the weekly rent is £548.

Greene King report a forecast annual turnover of £372,161, with it delivering a forecast operating profit of £28,704.

As the Press reported last week, the Knavesmire on Albemarle Road is in the same situation.

It’s former tenants Stuart and Lyndsey Weston left to take over the Inn on the Green in Acomb.

They posted their last post on the pub’s Facebook site on October 22: “This has been the BEST pub we have honestly ever run. We shall miss this big old boy and everyone who has drank in him. We have memories which will stay in our hearts forever.

“We wish all the best to the new tenants in The Knavesmire, if they have even half the fun we have had they will absolutely love it ”