Adam Changase, 20, claimed that he had received threatening calls and text messages from the other man and that the other man carried knives, said Nicola Hoskins, prosecuting.

He provided the police with screenshots of messages he claimed he had received from two unknown numbers from the other man, sent police four emails urging them to speed up the investigation and claimed he was so scared of the second man he couldn’t attend his college.

But none of it was true.

When police discovered that the unknown phone numbers had used Changase’s internet connection, they realised the truth and arrested him.

By then, they had arrested the other man three times over the false claims and kept him in custody for a total of eight hours and 10 minutes. They had also wasted time investigating Changase’s claims and preparing for and interviewing the other man “at a time when we all know police resources are stretched to the limit”, said the prosecution barrister.

Changase, of Riverside View, Norton, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice on the day he was due to stand trial.

Judge Simon Hickey said the victim had had “months of anxiety” and had been left wondering what would happen to him when he was innocent.

“I cannot compensate him in full because you (Changase) have little money,” he said, ordering Changase to pay the victim £200 compensation.

Changase had also wasted police time that could have been spent more profitably.

But Changase had “strong” mitigation and had not offended before.

“This was essentially a fallout over a girlfriend,” said the judge.

He made Changase subject to a 10-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 100 hours’ unpaid work.

Ms Hoskins said Changase and the victim knew each other from when they were both at Scarborough Sixth Form College, but were not friends.

The woman had had a relationship with the victim and later with Changase.

After the Changase relationship broke up, she told the victim Changase had not always been nice to her.

The victim confronted Changase, who is black, in a car park and made a racial slur about him, the court heard. The victim later regretted this, the court was told.

A week later, Changase told police about the incident and a day after that the second man was arrested.

“It was up to the police to investigate and decide what action to take, but the defendant appeared to decide (the second man) should get into more trouble,” said Mr Adlington.

Half an hour after the second man was released on bail, Changase began his series of lies and the victim was arrested again, and again, and again.

Anastasis Tasou gave no mitigation after the judge said he would suspend the prison sentence.