The bike was taken from Harington Avenue, York, between 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 1 and 8.30am on Friday, November 3.

The stolen motorcycle is a red and black Keyway Superlight 125cc, with registration MW65VXT.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "It has purple footpegs, two dents on the front of the petrol tank and the rear indicators are LED sticks."

If you see the stolen bike, or know where it is, please email: olivia.kingston2@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 711 Kingston. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230209083.