North Yorkshire Police is now appealing for information following the theft of the bike, which has several recognisable features.

The Yamaha YSF R1 was stolen between 8am and 1.30pm on Monday, October 30 from Dringfield Close in York.

It was secured at the address by a heavy-duty motorbike lock.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "If you see the stolen motorbike, know where it is or have any knowledge about its theft, please email ben.robinson-brockhill@northyorkshire.police.uk."

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230206229.