A cyclist was taken to hospital after being involved in a crash with a lorry.
The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was involved in the collision with a lorry in Malton, North Yorkshire, on Friday, October 20, police said.
The incident took place in Horsemarket Road at around 2.45pm.
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and was discharged following treatment.
A police spokesperson said: "Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident."
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist the investigation should email: brandon.kitt@northyorkshire.police.uk
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC35 Kitt.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230199700.
