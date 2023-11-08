Last week, the cast of Ebor Players pantomime cast chose a Halloween theme for the rehearsals of their upcoming production, Sleeping Beauty.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the group hasn't performed its pantomime in Bishopthorpe for four years.

David Rose, the group's regular Dame said: "We have truly missed the annual fun.

"It is quite appropriate we should choose Sleeping Beauty for our return, as we feel we have all been asleep for four years.

"We also lost one of our founders and biggest supporters, when Gordon Watkins, landlord of the Ebor Inn, our spiritual home, sadly passed away from Covid in 2021.

"We all miss him greatly and I know he would have been delighted we are now back.”

The show at Bishopthorpe Village Hall runs from Monday, November 27 through to Saturday, December 2 at 7.30pm, with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased online here, by telephone at: 07598 970060, or by email at: events.eborplayers@gmail.com.