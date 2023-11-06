British Transport Police (BTP) say they are investigating reports of an assault at York Railway Station on Sunday (November 5).

A passenger on the 1041 LNER service from Durham to London Kings Cross told The Press they witnessed an assault at York as passengers tried to board the same train.

The person inside the train said that a man, after realising that he would not be able to board the train, began shouting at a woman passenger who was boarding the train.

The witness said that the passenger who was being shouted at was pulled from the train by the person who had shouted and this led to them falling on their front onto the platform.

The witness said that the train was stationary for 15 minutes at York station and that the injured passenger was able to board the train.

They said the train was at standing room only and that all seat reservations had been cancelled.

The witness, who did not want to be named, said: "I travel up and down constantly on this route.

"This could have been any of us."

They also said they were on the first southbound train put into service after what LNER said was ‘a severe disruption to our route, due to a fault with the signalling system’.

The Press reported on November 5 that all lines between Durham and Darlington were blocked at around 11.15am as a result of the fault, that three other rail firms were affected and delays of up to one hour were occurring at that time.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Officers were called to York Railway Station just after 2pm yesterday (November 5) following reports of an assault.

“Officers attended and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting ‘reference 293 of November 5.”