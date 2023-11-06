North Yorkshire Police say they've had a number of calls from residents receiving telephone calls from individuals claiming that they need to visit their property to inspect their loft insulation, so that they can supply a certificate as part of a government scheme.

PCSO Andy Hugill said: "The caller advises that a moisture test is required and then a new certificate will be issued and sent via recorded delivery.

"Always be wary of any approach made in a telephone cold call.

"Always check the credentials of any company that contacts you out of the blue and always check any claims made, especially when the company are claiming to work with other agencies.

"Also check the ID's of anyone who visits your property, claiming to work for an organisation. Keep any paperwork they give you.

"Never provide any personal information to a caller that is not required and never agree to any work done until you have received a second opinion.

"If you have any concerns about a company that has contacted you, call Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133."

"And if you believe you have been a victim of a scam please contact us on 101."