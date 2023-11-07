Sarah Czarnecki,has been appointed Director of the Business Clinic at York St John University.

In her new role, Sarah will oversee the strategic development, operations and growth of the Business Clinic to ensure that it remains a hub of experiential learning, innovation and real-world problem-solving.

Sarah’s appointment to the newly-created role comes after an extensive recruitment process.

It also follows her recent appointment as York & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce President.

She has previously served as an advisory board member of York St John University’s business school.

Sarah is also a director at York’s Business Improvement District.

Sarah's other business roles include being vice-chair of York and North Yorkshire Hospitality Forum, a committee member of York High Street Forum and vice-chair of Hospitality Association York (HAY).

She will continue to have an advisory role at Grays Court Hotel and will manage this alongside her new role at York St John and as chamber president.

Sarah said: “I am delighted to have been chosen to lead the Business Clinic at York St John University. It is 30 years since I started my academic journey as a student at York St John University where I graduated with a first-class honours degree.

“It is an honour to be able to couple my commercial experience within an academic environment in my alma mater and I am determined to ensure that the Business Clinic achieves all of the success it so richly deserves.”

A spokesperson for York St John University said: “Sarah comes to us with an impressive background in business, academia and leadership making them the perfect fit to lead our Business Clinic into a new era of innovation and impact.

“As President of York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Sarah boasts a strong track record in strategy and business delivery. York Business School is confident that Sarah will bring fresh perspectives and ideas to the Business Clinic, enhancing its reputation for excellence and its ability to provide valuable insights and solutions to our community partners.”

York Business School will be holding a launch event to provide an opportunity for all stakeholders to hear about Sarah’s vision for the Business Clinic, with a date to be announced in due course.