Nick West, owner of Bison Coffee House in Heslington Road, was granted permission to sell alcohol at his cafe.

He will be able to serve alcohol from 11am to 6pm from Monday to Friday, 11am to 9pm on Saturdays and 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

The cafe will now also have un-amplified music playing in the premises.

Mr West said he would sell “glasses of wine, bottled beer and a small range of cocktails” all to be consumed within the cafe/bar.

“If you’re aware of what Bison is, it’s a very small cafe and in terms of storage space for anything is very, very limited,” Mr West said.

“I will be asking all customers to consider the neighbours upon exiting the venue.

“I’ll have signs up and will be mentioning that to customers.”

Matt Harris, a businessman who lives near Bison, said: “We have no interest in trying to chase Nick out of Bison.

“We have no more interest in doing that than we do in leaving.

“We would be very pleased if Nick can progress Bison and keep doing what he’s been doing which is to increase the food offering, make it look more enticing, make it look more vibrant and make it a desirable place because it will lift the area.”

However, Mr Harris expressed concern about noise, saying: “The Victoria has been a problem recently.

“We’ve complained to the noise department at the council.”

He added: “I want Nick to do well, I want Bison to do well but I don’t want it to affect our peace at home.”

Mr Harris said if the agreed serving times are adhered to he would feel “mellow” about the changes.

“The big fear for us is being disturbed at home at the point of which we feel obliged to move,” he said.