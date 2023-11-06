The retailer says the repair workshops are part of its commitment to be a more sustainable business.

More than 100 events have taken place across the US, Eire and mainland Europe to empower people to repair and rewear their clothes.

On Tuesday November 14, the store will host three workshops given by fashion designer Lorraine Mitchell.

From 10am to 11.30am is a Sew and Create workshop looking at sewing, including attaching buttons and zips.

From 12-nooon until 1.30pm you can Get to Grips with Zips, looking at the different types available and how you attach them.

From 2pm until 3.30pm is an Upcycle and Relove workshop, where you can learn about alterine, mending and updating clothing you already have and love.

Lynne Walker, Director of Primark Cares said: “We’re delighted to be rolling out our repair workshops across our store network in the UK. Our goal is to strengthen the durability of our clothes and keep clothes in use for longer as part of our commitment to become a more circular business. Educating customers on repair is one small step forward in our journey.”

For details and to book, go to the Primark Eventbrite Page.