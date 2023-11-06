Yorkshire Gliding Club (YGC) hosted former Blue Peter and One Show presenter Matt Baker, with production company Big Circus Media at Sutton Bank earlier this year.

Matt was there filming for Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad which is set to air on More4 at 9pm tonight.

Matt Baker: Travels with Mum & Dad (Image: Supplied)

The programme follows Matt, his mum Janice and dad Mike on some memorable, easy-to-reach excursions around their beloved North East, as they relive old memories and make new ones.

Tonight's show features YGC chief flying instructor Bruce Grain taking Matt for a flight in one of the clubs two-seat training gliders.

Although the Yorkshire Gliding Club usually operates a year-round flying and training programme, spring time is traditionally when most people resume flying after winter as the weather from around March to September offers up the most opportunity for long duration and cross-country distance flights.

Matt Baker (Image: Supplied)

The Yorkshire Gliding Club, as it is known today, was formed in 1934 by a group of pioneering aviators including famous names such as Fred Slingsby, Phillip Wills and Norman Sharpe. The airfield at Sutton Bank began life as a windswept heather moorland, with tracks cut into the heather to allow takeoffs and landings.



Now, over 80 years later, the YGC is proud of its position as the finest soaring club in the North of England with well over 100 members and an enviable fleet of modern fibreglass sailplanes in which pilots regularly undertake cross country flights of 500km or more - without the aid of an engine!



