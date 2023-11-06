Raymond Mackley showered one of his victims with gifts before sexually assaulting her on a number of occasions, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The 81-year-old’s deviant past caught up with him when his victims spoke to North Yorkshire Police in 2020.

Mackley’s sinister behaviour happened for almost a decade, starting before either victim was a teenager.

Chris Baker, prosecuting, said the abuse had caused lasting damage for the victims after they had their lives turned upside down by the defendant’s sexual abuse.

He said the defendant abused his two victims over a protracted period by rubbing himself on them, touching them sexually, or forcing them to touch his penis.

In a victim personal statement, the first said she had felt a huge sense of betrayal and hurt following the abuse she suffered at the hands of Mackley.

His second victim said: “I feel guilty. I feel as though I let it happen to me.”

Raymond Mackley (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Mackley, of the Green, Romanby, Northallerton, was found guilty of 16 charges of child sexual abuse following a trial.

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said his client continues to deny the charges but accepts that he is facing a lengthy custodial sentence after being found guilty by the jury.

He added: “This is the first time he has been in prison and he is finding it difficult. He is living in fear on a day to day basis.”

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi sentenced Mackley to a total of 12 years in custody for all offences.

She added: “You carried out this abuse to fulfil your deviant sexual desires.”

The pensioner was also made subject to an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and told he has to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Gillian Gowling of Northallerton CID, said: “Mackley carried out a blatant and sickening series of offences against his victims over several years, yet maintained his innocence throughout the investigation, showing no remorse for what he had done.

“The victims have shown great bravery in coming forward and providing the evidence that led to his conviction. They have lived with the secrecy of the abuse for many years and were initially reluctant to report it to the police, believing that nothing could be done or they wouldn’t be believed. The abuse and the burden of secrecy they carried has had a lasting impact on their lives that continues to this day.

“I hope the outcome helps them to put the past behind them, knowing that they were believed, that justice has been done, and that the only person responsible for this abuse is now behind bars.”