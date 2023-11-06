North Yorkshire police say the incident happened in Hempbridge Road, Selby at 2.30am on Saturday (November 4).

Officers are appealing for anybody who may have witnessed anything suspicious in that area at that time or anybody with CCTV that may capture this incident.

The stolen vehicle was a green Kawasaki KL650 motorbike.

Anyone with information is asked to email: sam.potts@northyorkshire.police.uk

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Sam Potts. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230209611.