Danish retailer Søstrene Grene is opening at 10am on Friday November 24 on the corner of Nessgate and Low Ousegate.

The building, in the Helmsley Group’s Coach House Development, was previously a Royal Bank of Scotland.

The York arrival follows other recent openings in Leeds, Manchester and Sheffield.

Søstrene Grene says the first 100 customers will receive a voucher for a free large, tufted rug and an exclusive canvas goodie bag, filled with a selection of Søstrene Grene products. Guests will also be treated to light refreshments and a live performance by string musicians.

Customers can also expect contemporary Nordic designs in an assortment of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, Christmas decorations, gifts, wrapping paper, accessories and “mini home” products for children.

The retail chain say it aims to enrich everyday life with aesthetic designs, creativity, joy and ‘hygge’ – a special state of contentment, warmth and belonging. Something which is particularly relevant around the holiday season!

Opening just in time for Christmas, the York store hopes to be the ideal location for sourcing stunning festive items for the home, including hanging paper snowflakes, ceramic miniature houses and advent candles – a Danish favourite.

Promising budget-friendly, last-minute Christmas stocking fillers, there retails says it also offers a beautiful array of products to suit all hobbies and interests, whether it’s arts & crafts, baking or painting. For seasonal tablescape, the store also offers festive napkins, colourful taper candles and tableware.

CEO and Co-owner of Søstrene Grene, Mikkel Grene, said: “We are very excited to introduce our brand to the beautiful city of York, which will provide the perfect backdrop to our world of Søstrene Grene. We cannot wait to invite both new and existing customers inside for a moment of ‘hygge’ this festive season.”

Jonathan Cooper, UK Joint Venture Partner of Søstrene Grene, said: “York has been on our dream list of destinations for a whilst now, so we are thrilled to finally announce our opening date. The response to our UK roll-out so far have been phenomenal, with shoppers loving our unique Danish designs, competitive price points and weekly product releases.

“Our prime location on Nessgate is something we’re especially excited about and we look forward to meeting local residents at our Grand Opening event.”

Originally, the site was to be taken up by bar and restaurant operator The Alchemist.

However, it pulled out of an agreement to move into The Coach House earlier this year due to conditions placed on it by City of York Council’s licensing committee

To find out more about Søstrene Grene visit: https://sostrenegrene.com or follow them on Instagram: @sostrenegrene