As The Press reported last week, 15-year-old girl Keira was last seen on Wednesday, November 1 at 7pm.

A police spokesman said at the time: "It's believed she could be in the York area, as she was sighted in the Clifton Moor area at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November.

"Keira is also known to travel to Leeds and Hull.

"She is described as 5ft 3in tall, with a small build, blue eyes and long light brown/blonde hair in a ponytail.

"She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings, a beige puffer jacket and sliders."

This morning the force has said she has turned up.

Published: 12:27 06/11/2023

Thank you to all who shared the appeal. Please can you ensure her picture is removed from any websites or social media accounts.