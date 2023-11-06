A MISSING teenager from York has turned up safe and well.
As The Press reported last week, 15-year-old girl Keira was last seen on Wednesday, November 1 at 7pm.
A police spokesman said at the time: "It's believed she could be in the York area, as she was sighted in the Clifton Moor area at around 9pm on Thursday 2 November.
"Keira is also known to travel to Leeds and Hull.
"She is described as 5ft 3in tall, with a small build, blue eyes and long light brown/blonde hair in a ponytail.
"She was last seen wearing light coloured leggings, a beige puffer jacket and sliders."
This morning the force has said she has turned up.
Thank you to all who shared the appeal. Please can you ensure her picture is removed from any websites or social media accounts.
