North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to the woman in this image after three tyres were slashed on a car in Scarborough.

Officers investigating an act of criminal damage in Marias Court are asking the public to get in touch if they recognise the person pictured.

The three tyres of the same vehicle were damaged at around 10pm on Saturday, 9 September.

An investigation has been ongoing, which has now revealed an image of a woman police need to talk to.

Officers believe she may be able to assist with enquires.

Anyone who recognises her or has information that could assist the investigation should Alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC903 Mason.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230171006.

North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to the woman in this image after three tyres were slashed on a car in Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)