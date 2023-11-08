TALK Money Week 2023 is underway and runs until November 12, as the government tries to help people handle their money and the cost of living crisis.

As part of the campaign, National Debtline is urging residents to get in touch for help - with a large number of people in Selby already benefiting from their 'Breathing Space' scheme.

The 'Breathing Space' scheme gives a people a 60 day period with no additional interest, charges or creditor action while debt advice is sought.

Some 159 people in Selby have accessed the government scheme since 2021, according to official figures. National Debtline is urging more people to seek advice as the cost of living crisis continues to bite.

READ NEXT:

David Cheadle, acting chief executive of National Debtline’s parent charity, the Money Advice Trust, said: "The cost of living crisis has had a huge impact on household finances and people in Selby and right across Yorkshire are struggling to cope.

"In the last 12 months alone, National Debtline advisers helped 84 people in Selby through our free phone service.

"But we know there are many more people who are struggling alone – and no one should have to do that.

"I would urge anyone in and around Selby who is worried about their finances to contact our advisers at National Debtline.

"Everyone’s situation is different, and even if you aren’t eligible for this particular scheme, our expert advisers can help find the best option for you."

Residents can speak to a National Debtline adviser for free, independent advice – over the phone on 0808 808 4000, or get advice online here.