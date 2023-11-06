Wharfedale Homes is marketing Castle View Court, an exclusive development which will create a new private road named Old Brewery Court, accessed from Finkle Street, in walking distance of the sought-after village centre and highly regarded primary school.

Around 10 miles from the historic City of York and with views of Sheriff Hutton Castle, the site is located on the doorstep of the Howardian Hills.

Starting from £595,000, the three large family homes in this bespoke development include two four-bedroom homes and one five bedroom detached property set within extensive gardens. The homes will be designed to reflect the grandeur and quality of the location, all built to exacting standards.

The homes feature designer shaker-style kitchens, modern bathrooms, and fully turfed gardens with generous patio areas. A range of hi-tech, user friendly, energy-saving features are included such as air source heat pumps, solar panels and wall-mounted EV chargers, to ensure lower energy bills and a commitment to sustainability.

Castle View Court is built by Wharfedale Homes; a specialist local housebuilder with over 30 years’ experience building high-quality new homes in desirable countryside locations across Yorkshire.

Matt Gibson, Land Director at Wharfedale Homes said: “This is a unique opportunity for purchasers to buy a handful of bespoke, luxury homes in the sought-after village of Sheriff Hutton in North Yorkshire.

“Castle View Court combines the heritage and history of this market town with enhanced sustainability measures and modern features. We encourage those with interest to get in touch.”

To register interest in one of these luxury homes, call the friendly Wharfedale Homes sales team on 07388 388147 or email: sales@wharfedalehomes.co.uk.