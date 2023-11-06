As The Press reported earlier this year, Thor’s bar will have two locations in York city centre again this year.

The bar will have it's usual Winter residency in the grounds of the Principal Hotel next to the railway station with their ‘Grand Alpine Hall’, the most festive party space, with hundreds of red baubles, Christmas trees and log burning stoves, perfect for bookable parties and open from this Friday (November 10) until Christmas Eve.

Read next:

Thor's Tipi Grand Alpine Hall in the grounds of the Principal Hotel (Image: Supplied)

Meanwhile, as The Press has previously reported, Thor's will also be opening in Museum Gardens for the first time over the festive period this year.

The new bar will be close to the Museum Street entrance to the gardens in front of the Multangular Tower and they'll be open from next Wednesday (November 15) to Sunday, December 31, as part of the York Christmas Market.

Museum Gardens in York

Richard and Amanda Monaghan, the York couple behind Thor’s, say they’ll have all the classic Thor’s fun, with two giant tipis, roaring log fires, live music with local bands, a drinks menu and feasts from Yuzu street food and Ciao.

Amanda said: “Being a local Yorkie born and bred, I’m super excited that we’re going to be in the Museum Gardens this Winter. We’ll be adorning the gardens with fairy lights, Christmas cheer and the Thor's warmest of welcomes.

"We’re forever grateful to York Museums Trust, it’s going to be a very special year and everyone’s invited.”

Richard and Amanda Monaghan, the York couple behind Thor’s (Image: Anthony Chappel-Ross)

As The Press reported back in July, Make it York confirmed there will be no pop-up bar this year in Parliament Street.

For many years, the St Nicholas Market featured Thor’s and last year the Winter Hutte took its place with a Swiss chalet featuring a restaurant above and bar below and the joint venture between Coopers Marquees, CMJ Events and chef Andrew Pern of The Star Inn the City (York).

The Christmas market is set to return to Parliment Street

But this year the hutte was cancelled, reportedly over licensing issues and Make it York said they sought a successor, but no-one made the grade.

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director Make it York, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that Thor's tipi will be an integral part of Christmas in York this year, bringing their signature festivities and laughter to the city as part of new plans to ensure footfall is spread more evenly across the centre at peak periods. Their presence offers a unique, warm, and wonderfully exciting festive experience for both residents and visitors.”

Sarah Loftus

Hosting Thor's tipi in the Museum Gardens precedes another busy year for the Museum's Trust which will welcome the National Gallery's Claude Monet painting 'The Water-Lily Pond' to York Art Gallery. There will also be regular garden events, including the York Proms, Outdoor Cinema and a Silent Disco.