EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of someone trapped in barbed wire in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they have been called in shortly after 9pm last night (November 5) after a report of someone trapped in Ripon Way in Harrogate.
A service spokesman said: “Harrogate crews responded to assist police with a person trapped in barbed wire.
“The person was released prior to Fire Service arrival with no action taken by crews.”
