Three people were injured after a crash in a village near York today (Sunday, November 5).

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says two fire crews were called to the two vehicle collision in Stillington Road, Sutton on the Forest, shortly after 4pm.

They say three people sustained minor injuries.  

“Crews from Huntington and Acomb attended a two vehicle road traffic collision, no persons were trapped,” said a service spokesperson.

“Three casualties sustained minor injuries. Crews made the scene safe.