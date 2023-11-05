Three people were injured after a crash in a village near York today (Sunday, November 5).
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says two fire crews were called to the two vehicle collision in Stillington Road, Sutton on the Forest, shortly after 4pm.
They say three people sustained minor injuries.
“Crews from Huntington and Acomb attended a two vehicle road traffic collision, no persons were trapped,” said a service spokesperson.
“Three casualties sustained minor injuries. Crews made the scene safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article